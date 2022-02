Twitter has introduced a new emoji for users on its platform, a GOAT emoji.

The microblogging app introduced it on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 and a number of celebrities get to have this associated with them.

Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy, Tacha, Erica Nlewedim and others have the ‘goat’ Emoji included in their hashtags.

Whenever users tweet with the hashtags, #Messi, #Wizkid, Burnaboy, #Tacha and others, it will trigger the ‘goat’ emoji.

