Twitter Influencer, Dipo Awojide Narrates Mid-air Pilfering Experience

Dr Dipo Awojide could not believe his eyes when he saw a woman go about her thieving ways mid-flight.

The lecturer and Twitter influencer narrated the experience on the micro blogging platform, tagging it “not good.”

Dipo shared that the woman who sat beside him on the plane last week, stole all the cutleries and glass cups used to serve her meals. She however did not stop there and also stole the headphone given to her.

Dr. Dipo t stated that he watched in horror as he tucked everything in her bag like they were party souvenirs.

“Don’t steal from airlines. Not good,” he admonished.

