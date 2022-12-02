Friday, December 2, 2022
Twitter Has Suspended Kanye’s Account Again Over Anti-Semitic Post

Twitter has now banned Kanye West from their platform.

Two months ago, before the Elon Musk takeover, the rapper’s account was banned over anti-semitic posts but got reinstated after Musk took over as the owner of the platform. Now, it has been suspended again for violating the platform’s rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted yesterday.

See his post:

