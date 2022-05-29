Twitter fined $150m for selling users’ data

Twitter in the US must pay a $150m fine after law enforcement officials accused it of illegally using users’ data to help sell targeted ads.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice say Twitter violated an agreement it had with regulators, court documents showed.

Twitter had vowed to not give personal information like phone numbers and email addresses to advertisers.

Federal investigators say the social media company broke those rules.

Twitter generates most of its revenue from advertising on its platform, which allows users ranging from consumers to celebrities to corporations to post 280-character messages, or tweets.

According to a complaint filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, Twitter in 2013 began asking users to provide either a phone number or email address to improve account security.

“As the complaint notes, Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of harnessing it for security purposes, but then ended up also using the data to target users with ads,” said Lina Khan, who chairs the FTC.

“This practice affected more than 140 million Twitter users, while boosting Twitter’s primary source of revenue.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...