Twitter drags Elon Musk’s friends into $44bn suit

Twitter has issued a slew of subpoenas to some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names amid its legal battle with Elon Musk.

As per The Washington Post, Twitter sent legal requests to billionaire investors Chamath Palihapitiya and Marc Andreessen on Monday. The publication said Twitter also subpoenaed one of the entrepreneurs that helped Musk found PayPal, David Sacks, SpaceX and Tesla board member Stephen Jurvetson, as well as investors Jason Calacanis, Keith Rabois, and Joe Lonsdale.

Lonsdale dubbed the social media company’s legal requests a “giant harassing fishing expedition,” on Twitter.

The social media company is requesting information from Musk’s social circle related to any communication between the Tesla CEO and his social circle related to bots or spam. The legal request also includes any information related to Musk’s appearance at the All-In Summit in May an event he attended with Palihapitiya, Sacks, and Calacanis.

The missives to Musk’s social circle came after Twitter sent subpoenas to several banks that were helping finance the deal, including Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Bank of America.

The social media company is suing to compel Musk to buy the company for $44 billion.

Multiple experts say Musk faces an uphill battle in his efforts to get out of the deal due to the ironclad contract he signed earlier this year.

