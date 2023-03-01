Twitter down as users unable to access timelines

Social network site Twitter is experiencing an outage at the current time, with most users unable to refresh or in some cases even load their timeline feeds.

Neither Twitter’s website nor the Twitter iPhone app are working properly at the moment.

Sending a tweet works in the app, but in many cases only the author can see their tweet given that timelines are out of action.

Twitter Search is also non-functional. There are thousands of reports about the outage on the Down Detector website.

It is not clear what is causing the outage, but Twitter conducted its fourth round of layoffs over the weekend, cutting 10% of its remaining workforce.

The layoffs reportedly hit several departments, including ads and infrastructure engineering, leaving the company with fewer than 2,000 employees.

It had about 7,500 when Elon Musk took over.

