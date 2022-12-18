Twitter blocks users from sharing links to rival’s accounts

Twitter has blocked its users from sharing some links to its social media rival Mastodon.

Mastodon is divided into groups, called servers, based on many topics including the UK, snooker, and security.

Twitter has blocked links to some of the largest servers which users would join, including the most popular “social” channel.

And Twitter is also stopping users from adding links to their Mastodon account in their bios – calling them “malware”.

Mastodon said it gained hundreds of thousands of users in November, with some Twitter users seeking alternative platforms.

It is not clear how many Mastodon servers have been blocked on Twitter, or why.

Users attempting to post links to blocked servers will receive an error message instead, which says: “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

As well as blocking certain links to Mastodon, Twitter has taken action against its rival’s main account.

The Twitter account @joinmastodon, which advertised the site and its features, was unexpectedly suspended on Thursday alongside those of several notable journalists covering Twitter owner Elon Musk.

