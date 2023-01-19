Twitter bird statue sells for $100,000 at auction

An auction for hundreds of items at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ has just ended.

A statue of the platform’s famous bird logo has claimed the most expensive item sold, coming in at $100,000 (£81,000).

Viewers online noted that some of the used items were no bargain, as they were selling for more than retail.

The sale comes as owner Elon Musk cuts costs at Twitter following his $44bn purchase of the company last year.

Since taking over in late October, Mr Musk has laid off around half of the company’s 7,500 staff.

He has also ended many of Twitter’s perks, such as free meals.

Heritage Global Partners, the auction’s administrator, did not publish the auction’s final results, but according to TheBBC, a 190cm (6ft) planter in the shape of an @ symbol finished near $15,000 (£12,160).

