Twin Duo Sensation El’Vee Showcase their New Hit Single, ‘Jealousy’

Following their last sensational release “ Roll Wiv U ” featuring Peruzzi, Afrobeats duo El’vee are back with a hot new single “ Jealousy”, premiering today, October 13, 2022.

The addictive track “Jealousy”, which is the lead single off their debut EP, ‘UAR‘ — an acronym for Unapologetic African Rhythms set for release on November 10, 2022 is a blend of melody and African rhythm, with a catchy chorus that Afrobeats music lovers are bound to enjoy.

Produced by Nigerian producer Sparkzy who is known for his melody infused african rhythms, the song “Jealousy” showcases the versatility and vocal dexterity of El’vee. With a colorful music video directed by Tobi “Blu-Neon” Ayeni which displays the rich African cultural heritage, fashion and the unique style of African women and dance will be released on October 27, 2022, this talented duo, whose stage name ‘El’Vee’ is a blend of the artiste’s first names; Lilian and Vivian, have since won over the hearts of music lovers across Africa and beyond; worked with several artistes home and abroad, while performing at different venues, and making celebrated public appearances.

Found to be gifted from a young age, they grew up singing and performing in their local church choir, honing their craft and steadily building a strong fanbase and cutting out a path to their budding music career.

Listen to “Jealousy“ on all digital streaming platforms.

