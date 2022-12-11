Tweet now or lose your accounts – Musk warns 1.5bn Twitter users

Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has threatened to wipe out the accounts of inactive users of the platform.

Twitter, a popular microblogging platform, is one of the main hubs of news and public debate, where millions of its users log in to read, without necessarily ever posting anything of their own.

Musk has, therefore, issued a warning to inactive users on the site if they don’t stay active.

In a series of tweets, Musk wrote, “Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts.

“These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years.”

The idea seems to be that, by freeing up inactive accounts, people will be able to reclaim Twitter handles in their name that might have been ‘parked’ or reserved by bot accounts as a form of account ‘squatting’.

