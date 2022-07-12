TV Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Telemarketing Scheme, Faces Up to 14 Years in Prison

Jena Shah has pleaded guilty to defrauding hundreds of victims in a telemarketing scheme, NBC News reports.

Per the outlet, the star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, entered her guilty plea in a Manhattan federal court for one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. As a result, a second charge for conspiracy to commit money laundering was dropped.

“I knew this was wrong, I know many people were harmed, and I am so sorry,” Shah told the court.

The charges stem from a nationwide scam in which Shah defrauded hundreds of people by “selling those victims so-called ‘business services’ in connection with the victims’ purported online business.”

If convicted, Shah could face a prison sentence of anywhere from 135 to 168 months, or 11 to 14 years.

“Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims,” Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told the court. “These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...