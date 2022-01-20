TV Personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri Details Daughter Beating Vivid with Exclusive Breastfeeding

Vimbai Mutinhiri Ekpeyong is a happy mum after her daughter survived Covid-19 as an infant.

The TV personality and host recounted the journey of the battle of her 6-month-old daughter with the disease and shared how she weaponised exclusive breastfeeding to defeat the sickness.

Vimbai posted several photos from the hospital when her daughter was born, revealing that her daughter’s immune systems was able to grow strong and quickly fight off COVID. She noted that though this came with a lot of sleepless nights and other challenges, it is an experience she won’t trade for anything else.

The Zimbabwean who is married to a Nigerian, added that she is willing to continue the journey of exclusive breastfeeding as long as it is feasible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...