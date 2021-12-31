TV icon, Betty White, dies aged 99

Betty White, the iconic television star, has died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez told The Post that officers responded to a radio call Friday at about 9:30 a.m. concerning “a natural death investigation” at the 99-year-old’s home in Brentwood, Calif.

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas later confirmed the news to People magazine, saying: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

The eight-time Emmy winner, whose more than eight-decade career saw her go from unforgettable roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to becoming a cultural icon in her 80s and 90s had told People ahead of what would have been her birthday that she was “in such good health.”

“I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working,” she quipped at the time.

White held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer — making her debut in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and going on to appear as an actress, host and in-demand guest well into her 90s.

But she’ll be best remembered for her scene-stealing roles in two pioneering sitcoms — as the promiscuous cooking show host Sue Ann Nivens on the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and sweet-natured simpleton Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” in the 80s.

