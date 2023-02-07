Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how survived the earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people in Turkey on Monday.

Johnson, who spoke with BBC Pidgin, explained that he sensed danger when he noticed the crack in his building wall.

A huge earthquake killed more than 3,800 people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, with freezing winter weather adding to the plight of the many thousands left injured or homeless and hampering efforts to find survivors, Reuters reports.

The magnitude 7.8 quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of war.

“As I speak to you, I and my family are now homeless,” he told BBC Pidgin.

Johnson, a Nigerian living in Gaziantep, one of the affected cities in Turkey, explained that he had just finished watching the 9/11 terrorist attack documentary before the incident began.

According to Jonhson, before my house broke down, I ran inside twice to pick shoes for myself, wife and children and also pick up our documents.

He added that the incident began around 4:17 am in the morning.

According to him, we are dressed in singlets and boxers and my children were walking in the snow with barefoot.

“While I was using my building’s staircase, I almost lost my footing while climbing because of the earthquake’s magnitude and how the building was shaking,” he said.

For safety, he claimed that some people sheltered in sports centres and museums with strong buildings.

