Tunisia draw Nigeria in Last 16 after Gambia loss [Full Fixtures]

Debutants Gambia created another shocking upset at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after they downed Tunisia 1-0 in their final group game on Thursday, to qualify to the Round of 16.

The only goal of the encounter was scored in the 93rd minute through Ablie Jallow.

In the other game, Mali secured top spot in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mauritania, who were already out of the tournament.

The opening goal was scored in the second minute by former Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara.

Mali doubled their tally shortly after half-time when Ibrahima Kone smashed in his third penalty in Cameroon after Moussa Doumbia was brought down.

This means Tunisia will face the Super Eagles in the second Round of 16 clash on Sunday, while Mali will go up against Equatorial Guinea.

See the full fixtures below.

Burkina Faso v Gabon

Nigeria v Tunisia

Guinea v Gambia

Cameroon v Comoros

Senegal v Cape Verde

Morocco v Malawi

Cote d’Ivoire v Egypt

Mali v Equatorial Guinea

