Tunde Onakoya, the Man Behind the ‘Chess in Slums’, Cover The Guardian’s Life Magazine

Everyone is rooting for Tunde Onakoya.

The heart of gold behind the blooming ‘Chest in Slums’ organisation that has been working with young Lagosians who live under the bridge, is the new cover star for The Guardian’s “Life” magazine.

In the profile, Onakayo talked about the inspiration behind his program and how he got young people in dire situations to trust him.

“I’ve realised that there is something about human interaction that works like magic. When you treat someone with respect, by default, they’d respect you, too. So we (Chess in Slums) didn’t go there to be condescending, we went there as friends conversing with them,” he said.

He added that he used money as an incentive to get the young people to join his chess club: “they now understood, ‘Okay, if I get this right, I’d be able to eat, you know’. Then, with time, we started introducing chess. One thing about children is that they view the world with curiosity and that is what made chess the perfect tool. The more they knew, the more they wanted to know, and that is what made them stay for two weeks and be vulnerable with us. Most people don’t know their names; they call them street children but for the first time, we were calling them by their names with purpose and decency.”

Onakoya is not yet comfortable with the fame the project has brought him, adding that wearing face masks does not hide his identity.

He said a lot more.

Read the full profile here.

