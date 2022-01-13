Tunde Onakoya Announces Global Fundraising Campaign With Paris Hilton

Tunde Onakoya continues to get all the support he deserves.

The activist is the mind behind the blooming ‘Chest in Slums’ organisation that has been working with young Lagosians who live under the bridge. In his recent Guardian profile, Onakayo talked about the inspiration behind his program and how he got young people in dire situations to trust him.

“I’ve realised that there is something about human interaction that works like magic. When you treat someone with respect, by default, they’d respect you, too. So we (Chess in Slums) didn’t go there to be condescending, we went there as friends conversing with them,” he said.

Recently, Paris Hilton took note of him and shared her support. “Such a beautiful story,” said the reality TV star of the story Onakoya shared of one of his adopted children. “This made me cry. God bless you for making such a difference in his life. This is what humanity is about.”

Now, he has announced that he is collaborating with her for a global campaign to raise fund for his beloved project.

Hello everyone, We're planning a Global fundraising campaign with @ParisHilton and we need ambassors to help us champion this cause in at least 50 countries of the world. Please send a DM to our outreach director @aar_thom or email to [email protected] to join us🚀 — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) January 13, 2022

