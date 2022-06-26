Sunday, June 26, 2022
Tunde Obe and Wife Wunmi Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary

Tunde Obe is celebrating his 24th marriage anniversary with his wife, Wunmi.

The singer, actor and all-round-entertainer shared side by side photos of ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ on his Twitter page on Sunday, June 26, to mark the occasion.

Tunde revelaed that their relationship has spanned 34 years of friendship and 24 years of marital bliss.

“How it started. Vs How it’s going… 34 year of friendship and 24 years of marriage. Through ups and downs… Good times and bad times… Side by side… I will always love you @WunmiObe… Happy anniversary sweetheart!

