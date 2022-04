Donald Trump stormed off after Piers Morgan asked him questions about the voter fraud claims.

In the debut episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former president slammed Morgan for asking him questions about the alleged, called him a “fool” and “very dishonest.” Then he asked the camera people to quit recording as he stormed off the set.

All of this is shown in the “explosive” teaser Piers Morgan shared.

Watch it:

We can’t wait to see the full show.

