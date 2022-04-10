Sunday, April 10, 2022
ADANNE

Donald Trump Says He is Perhaps the ‘Most Honest Human Being God Has Ever Created’

Donald Trump is back patting himself on the back.

The former US president has declared that he perhaps is the most honest person God put on this earth – this he shared during a Saturday night rally in Selma, North Carolina, according to Newsweek.

He even went further to share a conversation he had with a friend who called him the “the cleanest [man] on Earth.”

“‘You know, you’ve been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing,’” Trump recalled, before pointing to Selma’s sheriff. “You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it. I’ve got to be the cleanest, I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created.”

He said a lot more.

Watch him:

