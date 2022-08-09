Trump confirms FBI agents raided his Florida home

Ex-US President Donald Trump has said his Florida home was “raided” by the FBI, and that agents broke open a safe.

Mr Trump said in a statement that Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.

The search was reportedly connected to an investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of official papers.

US media reports that the search is related to documents which the president may have taken to Mar-a-Lago on leaving the White House.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, told NBC News that some papers had been seized during the search.

The dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Mr Trump comes as he prepares for a possible third presidential run in 2024.

“These are dark times for our Nation,” Mr Trump’s statement began.

He said he had co-operated with all relevant government agencies and so the “unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate”.

Mr Trump said it amounted to “prosecutorial misconduct” and “the weaponisation of the Justice System” to prevent him from running for the White House again.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” he said. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.

“They even broke into my safe!”

According to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, Mr Trump was in Trump Tower in New York City at the time of Monday’s reported raid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...