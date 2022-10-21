Trophy Extra Special Band: MTV Base premieres new season of phenomenal music and electric performances

Organisers of the exciting, inspiring and lively band show, Trophy Extra Special Stout, is once again celebrating the ingenuity of African music and culture with a new season of Trophy Extra Special Band! On Saturday, 22 October 2022 the third season of the intriguing show will premiere with a 2-episode pilot on Africa’s home of premium entertainment, MTV Base, DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 from 19:00-21:00 WAT.

This season viewers will follow 11 bands for 7 weeks of grit and determination as they battle their way to stardom, a grand prize of 10 million naira and a brand new set of musical instruments!

Leading the fans through the twists, turns and excitement this season will be celebrity host Bolanle Olukanni and TV/Radio presenter Simi Drey.

“Trophy Extra Special Band, Season 3 is going to be phenomenal! With the mind-blowing talent we’ve encountered in the last two seasons, I can’t wait to see the rich array of talents we’ll have on the show this season. The musicianship and skill on the show have always been top notch and I’m excited to see 11 new groups get the opportunity to grow out of their comfort zones and actually taste stardom. There’s so much more we can do through music as a nation. All we need are the right platforms and the Trophy Extra Special Band is one of them”, said illustrious composer and judge Cobhams Asuquo.

Speaking on the show’s renewal, Busola Komolafe, the Channels Manager at Paramount Africa, said, “We are proud to be partners with Trophy Extra Special Band, as it aligns with our core value of exporting Nigerian talent to the world. It is our belief that this partnership will further grow into an enduring means of promoting an overlooked area of our music industry. The industry has thrived in certain forms and it is time to see more wholesome growth across the board.”

The phenomenal line-up of judges this season includes legendary musicians 2Baba, Cobhams, and jazz maestro, Made Kuti. They will be joined by Nigerian vocalist, dancer and lyricist, Yinka Davies and ace rapper, Illbliss as guest judges.

With their combined experience, knowledge, and energy, this all-star lineup will definitely heighten the excitement and provide a rollercoaster of laughter, insight, and all-round fun.

Catch Trophy Extra Special Band Season 3 on MTV base this Saturday at 19:00 (WAT). There will be repeated broadcasts on Sundays and Wednesdays at 19:00 and 21:00 (WAT) respectively. The show will also air between 20:00 and 21:00 (WAT) on Africa Magic Urban, DStv channel 153 and GOtv SUPA Channel 6, as well as Africa Magic Family, DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2, every Saturday.

You can also follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand and the Trophy Stout Instagram handle (@trophystout).

