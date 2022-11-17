Troops neutralize dreaded bandit leader Kachalla Gudau, others in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a dreaded bandit, Kachalla Gudau, during an operation in Kaduna State.

Gudau was among the bandits neutralized by troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, at Kankomi in Kaduna State.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Kachalla, who commands a large number of foot soldiers, has been carrying out kidnappings and killings in Chikun, Kachia, and Kajuru local government areas before his death.

According to Aruwan, diligent exploitation of human intelligence networks corroborated other pieces of available intelligence which confirmed that Gudau was indeed one of those felled by the bullets of the courageous troops as they repelled an attack led by the notorious bandit himself, ending his ignoble reign of brutality and evil.

The remains of the notorious bandit – who is said to have links with other notorious kingpins across the North-West and North-Central states – were retrieved in the Kankomi Forest where he bled to death.

Credible sources reported that after his remains were retrieved, a large number of bandits under his command buried him in a location said to be around Kaku Forest situated in the Kaso general area of Chikun LGA.

Gudau, according to security reports, played leading roles in the joint kidnappings of students and expatriates in Kajuru, Chikun, and Kachia councils, aside from the killing of kidnapped citizens and victims who resisted abduction.

The identity of another of the neutralized bandits whose remains were found by the troops has been confirmed as ‘Rigimamme’ one of Gudau’s trusted criminal aides.

The Commissioner also stated that the inglorious end of Kachalla Gudau is a welcome development and a clear statement that those who pose a threat to security and safety will certainly have a date with history, and will be made to face justice.

