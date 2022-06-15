Troops find Chibok Schoolgirl, with her son, in Borno

Troops have found a lady believed to be one of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, more than eight years after they were kidnapped from the Chibok community in the northeastern state.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on Wednesday via its social media handles where it shared a picture of the young lady identified as Mary.

According to the army, Mary was found with her son on Tuesday by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade while on patrol around Ngoshe – a town in Borno State

“Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son,” the army said on its Facebook page.

“She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing.”

Nigeria recorded one of its worst abductions on April 14, 2014, when Boko Haram insurgents invaded the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, and abducted more than 200 students in the process.

Over time, some of the girls regained freedom either by escaping or being released by the insurgents as a result of negotiations with the Federal Government.

