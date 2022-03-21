Troll Apologizes to Davido Over comments About His Son

A Twitter user who trolled Davido sometimes last week has apologised to the singer for his comments.

The tweep Mdee, apologised to the DMW label boss for alleging that he wasn’t the father of his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido had reacted to the tweet, which went viral days ago. He said, “You don carry your hate for me to my child!! Innocent child! Brother, YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na. Say all you want about DAVIDO …. but DO NOT MENTION MY CHILDREN.”

In his apology tweet, Mdee said, “Disregard the tweet I put out on Monday, it’s false and mare(sic) cruise between me and 30bg. #Davido, I’m sorry for what that tweet might have caused you #peace 🦅”

Recall that Davido had threatened the troll, tweeting that he would set the street against him and if anything happens to him, he is responsible.

