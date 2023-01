Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.

The NBA player who shares two children with reality TaV star, Khloé Kardashian, reportedly lost his mother on Friday, January 6.

While details around Andrea’s death are yet to be made public, Kris Jenner has taken to her Instagram to mourn the passing of Tristan’s mum whom she described as devoted, selfless, loving, kind and a fabulous grandmother.

