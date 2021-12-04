Tristan Thompson Welcomes Third Child with Trainer, Marilyn Nicole

Tristan Thompson has reportedly welcomed his third child, a son with a personal trainer, Marilyn Nicole.

The Basketball player who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian and has another son from a previous relationship reportedly welcomed the new baby on Friday, December 3.

Recall that news broke on early on Friday that the NBA player was soon to be a father of three after court documents showed the Texas-based trainer suing him for child support.

She alleged she conceived the child on the night of Tristan’s 30th birthday when Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Sje revealed that the affair started five months before his birthday and continued after she got pregnant.

In his response to the lawsuit, Tristan admitted he had sex with the 31-year-old trainer but claimed that it only happened once.

