Tristan Thompson Finally Breaks Silence One Month After His Mother’s Death

Tristan Thompson has finally broken his silence on the death of his mother, Andrea, one month after her passing.

The professional basketball player and father of Khloe Kardashian’s children, wrote an emotional tribute to his late mother via his Instagram, in the early hours of Monday, February 6.

Posting several photos, Tristan stated that his soul has become empty since her passing and praised her for her numerous sacrifices and prayers for her sons.

He apologised for all the embarrassment and pain he caused her with his bad decisions while she was still here, noting that she raised him better than that and promised to turn a new leaf going forward to make her proud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...