Trey Songz is Reportedly Under Investigation for Sexual Assault in Las Vegas

TMZ reports that Trey Songz is currently being investigated for alleged sexually assaulting someone in Las Vegas.

According to the outlet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department filed a report on Sunday against the singer, regarding an incident that they claim occurred at The Cosmopolitan.

And a source for The Cosmopolitan told the outlet that Songz and his friends brought a few women back to the hotel after celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub Saturday night. It is believed that the alleged assault happened sometime afterwards.

No arrest had been made as at press time.

This comes ten months after the singer was arrested during a game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He was sued for battery over a 2019 incident where Songz allegedly punched a bartender.

We can’t wait to see how the latest case against him pans out.

