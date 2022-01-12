Trey Songz Has Been Accused of Rape By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Former basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has accused Tey Songz of rape.

According to her, the singer committed the assault against her at a Las Vegas hotel. She had first tweeted on December 31 that “Trey Songz is a rapist.” Now, she has detailed her allegation on Instagram and Twitter, which has now garnered support from especially women who have experienced sexual assault.

“With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexually assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-supressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” Gonzalez wrote of Songz. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

Gonzalez continued that she encourages all who have suffered from assault to come forward, and that “you can not heal what you do not reveal.”

“At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options,” Gonzalez wrote.

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...