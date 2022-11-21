Trey Songz Denies Viciously Attacking a Woman at New York City Bowling Alley

Trey Songz has denied claims that he attacked a woman at a New York bowling alley last month.

TMZ reports an employee of the bowling alley accused the singer of brutally attacking her, an attack she claims took place in one of the bathrooms at the venue. Songz allegedly punched her repeatedly and dragged her by her hair. She was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for her visible injuries.

However, Songz’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, maintains his client is innocent.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” Schuster told TMZ. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

This comes just weeks after the singer dodged a civil rape case; his legal team determined that the statute of limitations had run out before the anonymous woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed the complaint.

