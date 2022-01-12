Trey Songz Denies Rape Accusation by Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz has denied the rape allegation levelled against him by Dylan Gonzalez.

The singer through his team has revelaed that he will be exonerated of all charges after the legal process plays out.

Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey Songz of raping her in what she calls a “well known” Las Vegas hotel and says she’s weighing her legal options.

According to TMZ, a source close to the former basketball player and influencer revealed that the incident happened several years ago.

However, Songz through his rep noted that he is confident in the legal process that will prove his innocence.

Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Dylan Gonzalez has reportedly hired attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck on her legal team and they have revealed that they are considering pursuing any and all legal avenues and will take action in the next few weeks, with plans for filing a civil suit. They do not mention anything about filing a police report or criminal charges.

Trey is already being investigated for a separate alleged sexual assault in Vegas that allegedly went down at The Cosmopolitan.

