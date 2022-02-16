Trey Songz Accused of Rape and Slammed With $20 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Trey Songz has been slammed with a new $20 million sexual assault case filed against him by a woman who accused him of rape.

According to Complex, the woman says the singer has a sexual relationship with him but by March 24, 2016 he became a “savage rapist.”

This comes amid two other sexual assault cases against him.

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey,” his rep said in a revised statement. “Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.”

The recent accusation is so graphic; per Complex, the woman says “she went to one of the artist’s house parties in 2016. She alleges she was invited upstairs and then raped by Songz after she told him she did not want to have anal sex.”

She adds that he “removed her pants when they got to the room, held her down, and forcibly inserted his penis into her anus. She also said that she screamed throughout the alleged ordeal and begged for him to stop…that she went to the hospital and was too frightened to name the artist after she was examined. She said the examination found that there was ‘severe anal tearing that could require surgery.'”

We can’t wait to see how this all pans out.

