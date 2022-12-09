Trevor Noah Thanks Everyone Who Supported Him Over the Past Seven Years

Trevor Noah has finally stepped down as the host of the Daily Show.

Recall that he first confirmed his decision to leave the show during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon called the announcement “shocking” before asking Noah why he chose to bow out after a seven-year run. You can read all about that here.

Now, Noah is done with the show, and during his last episode, he thanked everyone who supported him over the last seven years, especially the Black women who shaped his life.

Watch him:

Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022

