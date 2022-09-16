Trevor Noah Slams Racists Who Have a Problem With a Black ‘Little Mermaid’: “We’re Doing This Again?”

Trevor Noah has weighed in on the racist backlash The Little Mermaid has received since the trailer featuring Halle Bailey was released.

Addressing this during Thursday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah revealed that the trailer has received 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube, which comes not long after white people threw tantrums at black and brown people appearing in Amazon Prime’s remake of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

“Really, people — we’re doing this again?” Noah said, and went on to mock people who say that Bailey looks “nothing like” the animated Ariel of the 1989 animated. “Nothing like? They both have the tail, they both have the red [hair],” Noah said.

“Once again, a bunch of Internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person,” he continued. “This is so ridiculous.”

After joking that the title character in Finding Nemo is Black because the movie is “about a fish who can’t find his dad,” Noah took a swipe at the plot of The Little Mermaid.

“Look, stop being ridiculous,” he said. “It’s imaginary. I hope this scandal doesn’t overshadow the rest of the movie. The Little Mermaid is a beautiful story about a young woman changing her core identity to please a man. Let’s not forget about that, people.”

Watch him:

