Trevor Noah Rips Kanye Over Antisemitic Comments: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where to Begin With This Sh*t’

Trevor Noah had a lot to say about Kanye West in the latest episode The Daily Show.

The showhost blasted the rapper for making a series of antisemitic comments that stirred heated conversations on social media.

“I don’t even know where to begin with this shit,” Noah said. “I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”

Recall that Kanye posted on his Twitter, in his rant about Jewish people, saying: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

It is for this reason that Revor Noah has read him for filth.

“I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that,” Noah joked. “But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3. Death con sounds like like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”

Noah suggested that he “feels bad” for the American right as they’re forced to deal with the rapper who supported him for launching the “White Live Matter” t-shirt.

“I feel bad for American rightwingers, you know? Because they’re getting Kanye now,” he said. “They missed College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation. They missed all that and they’re getting this Kanye. It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school.”

See the episode:

