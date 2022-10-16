Trevor Noah Reveals His Plans After He Exits the ‘Daily Show’

Trevor Noah is open to possibilities as soon as he is done with the Daily Show.

The show host confirmed his decision to leave the show during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon called the announcement “shocking” and then asked Noah why he chose to bow out after a seven-year run.

“Why not?” Noah responded. “People ask you this question as if you’re telling them bad news. I can understand that, but I think everybody has gone through a period of looking at their lives.”

“We were in our apartments for two years, the world changed …” he continued, referencing the pandemic. “I think, if you don’t look at your life and think about what you’d like to do differently, you haven’t experienced what we all experienced. And so I think [my exit] is a joyous thing.”

And when asked what the future has in store, and if he has plans on what to do next, he replied:

“I’m so excited to do everything. I didn’t get to travel as much, doing stand up around the world. I’m excited to — I used to go to a country and I would be there for weeks on end. I would learn parts of the language or learn about the culture. I’m gonna get back to doing that. Producing, you know, like just working behind the camera again, working on different ideas. You know, going back home spending more time with family in South Africa. Everything is what I’m going to be doing.”

Watch him:

