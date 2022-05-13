Trevor Noah Pays Heartwarming Tribute to His Late Grandma ‘Gogo’

Trevor Noah is in mourning.

The show host recently lost his grandmother, Frances Noah, who many also know as “Gogo.”

In a tribute shared via Instagram on Thursday, which comes less than a week after he celebrated Mother’s Day with 95-year-old Gogo, Noah included a soundless video of him and his grandmother. The caption is a humorous Gogo quote that said: “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?”

He continued in the post:

“My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all,” he wrote in the caption. “Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones. Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”

“I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory,” Noah continued. “I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest “movie” I’ve ever watched. A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest.”

You can read Noah’s full message below.

