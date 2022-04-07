Thursday, April 7, 2022
Trending Video: Soldiers intercept vehicles taking money, supplies to bandits

Public commentator and former Aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Thursday shared a video of the Nigerian military intercepting a vehicle loading supplies allegedly meant for bandits.

The vehicle, in the video, loads food supplies, cartons and bags allegedly containing money being taken to bandits.

Olisa.tv has yet to independently confirm the location where the video was shot.

Food supplies like eggs, rice and money packed inside disposable boxes were found in the vehicle.

Watch video below.

