Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Trending Video: Man barbs name, face of Peter Obi on his head

A Nigerian barber has showed off his skills with quite an usual haircut portraying Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The barber has the disposition of a staunch supporter of Obi, who has emerged as a rising star ahead of the 2023 polls.

The talented young man designed the face of the politician on the hair of a customer, who seems to also be a staunch supporter of the former Anambra State governor.

The customer used it as a form of campaign with the inscription: “Peter Obi 2023.”

Watch video below:

2023_ Man barbs name, face of Peter Obi on his head + Video –

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

