Tremaine Emory Drags Kanye West for Mentioning Virgil Abloh: ‘Keep Virgil Name Out Your Mouth’

Kanye West continues to face backlash over his White Lives Matter charade at the Paris Fashion week.

Recall that during his personal show, the rapper-designer stepped out wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words, stirring major reactions from the media and the black community.

Reacting to the backlash, Kanye proposed discussing “more important things like how late the show was or how Bernard Arnault killed my best friend.” Arnault, notably, is the CEO at LVMH.

Well, Tremaine Emory didn’t take this lightly. He told the rapper to not use the late Virgil Abloh’s name as part of his “victim campaign,” adding the Kanye “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” and elsewhere.

“Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum,” Emory, the founder of Denim Tears and Supreme’s current creative director, said. “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

He went on to say he’s “got all the ‘receipts’” and referred to Ye as “an insecure narcissist.”

See his post:

