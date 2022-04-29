Travis Scott to Headline First Show Since Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is set to make a grand return on stage later in the year following the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and several others injured.

Months after the fatal event at his Astroworld Festival, the rapper is returning to the stage to headline his first music festival since the heart-breaking incident.

According to TMZ, the father of two is set to headline the Primavera Sound Festival in South America this November in front of a crowd larger than Astroworld.

Within the months since the deaths and injuries that occurred at his Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott has only been on stage a handful of times—but that is all set to change this fall.

Travis was announced as one of the headliners for the Primavera Sound Festival that will span across Brazil, Chile and Argentina on November 6th. The crowd for the festival is expected to be massive, as past attendance numbers have totaled more than 200,000 people.

On his designated performance date, Travis will play a total of three shows in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago, Chile. Additionally, sources close to him say that the Primavera Sound Festival is the first of many that he has planned this year.

