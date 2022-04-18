Travis Scott Surprises the World With a 5-Song Performance at Coachella After-Party Post-Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott surprised fans with a short performance at the Bootsy Bellows After Party in nearby La Quinta.

The five-song set features some of his biggest hits, per Complex.

“People were super excited to see him. Everyone was dancing and singing along,” a source said.

This comes a few weeks after he performed at a secluded pre-Oscars house party last month, which marked the first time he performed in front of an audience since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

It is worthy to note that he had been scheduled as a headliner at this year’s Coachella, but was dropped after an online petition saw 70,000 signatures demanding Scott be cut from the event, citing “gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...