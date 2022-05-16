Travis Scott Performs “Mafia” and “Lost Forever” at 2022 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Travis Scott is gradually getting back to the spotlight again.

The rapper performed at the 2022 edition of the Billboard Music Awards, which took place on Sunday night. He performed tracks “Mafia” and “Lost Forever”, which are both believed to be in his upcoming album, Utopia.

This comes months after the disastrous Astroworld Festival and the lawsuits that followed, which cost him deals and performances.

Check him out:

Travis Scott performing a new unreleased song from Utopia live at the #BBMAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JIoSgkRshL — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) May 16, 2022

