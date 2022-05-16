Monday, May 16, 2022
Travis Scott Performs “Mafia” and “Lost Forever” at 2022 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Travis Scott is gradually getting back to the spotlight again.

The rapper performed at the 2022 edition of the Billboard Music Awards, which took place on Sunday night. He performed tracks “Mafia” and “Lost Forever”, which are both believed to be in his upcoming album, Utopia.

This comes months after the disastrous Astroworld Festival and the lawsuits that followed, which cost him deals and performances.

Check him out:

