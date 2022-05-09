Monday, May 9, 2022
Travis Scott Performs in Public for First Time Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott is back on the public stage.

Complex reports that the rapper performed at a nightclub in Miami on Saturday night amid Grand Prix festivities, making it his first public performance since the tragic Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021.

Speaking about his Miami performance, TMZ included footage that showed Scott performing for a total of roughly 45 minutes. Scott was joined also joined by Quavo at the event.

See the clips:

