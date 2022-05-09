Travis Scott Performs in Public for First Time Since Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott is back on the public stage.

Complex reports that the rapper performed at a nightclub in Miami on Saturday night amid Grand Prix festivities, making it his first public performance since the tragic Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021.

Speaking about his Miami performance, TMZ included footage that showed Scott performing for a total of roughly 45 minutes. Scott was joined also joined by Quavo at the event.

See the clips:

Travis Scott and Quavo performing Pick Up The Phone last night in Miami pic.twitter.com/A8hZQL4O6d — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 8, 2022

Travis Scott returned to the stage last night and had a quick message 🗣 pic.twitter.com/peNl4lKoZL — Travis Scott Fan Club ‼️ (@ragewav1) May 8, 2022

