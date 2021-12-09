Travis Scott Finally Breaks Silence About Astroworld Festival in First Interview Since Tragedy

Travis Scott has finally granted an interview addressing the tragedy that happened at his Astroworld festival in Texas where 10 people died.

The rapper who is facing multiple lawsuits told Charlamagne tha God that he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” in recent days.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean,” he said. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

When Charlamagne asked him to explain his “intention” for the interview, he replied:

“I don’t personally have an intention, I just feel like something happened and I feel like it’s just, I needed a way to kinda like communicate, you know? One, families are grieving. There’s fans that experienced something, there’s fans that came to the show. I’ve always been that person to always see things through with the people that share experiences with me. … I’ve been trying to just really figure things out.”

Scott referred to his fans as “family” and refused to agree with those who described them as “raging”. He added that he didn’t know the severity of what happened during the Nov. 5 festival performance until “minutes before” an initial press conference from local authorities.

Watch him:

