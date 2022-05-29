Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler is Auctioning Her Diamond Engagement Ringer

Shanna Moakler wants to put Travis Barker behind her, and she’s starting with the diamond ring he gave her when they got engaged in 2008.

TMZ reports that the former Miss USA is working with a jewelry re-sale company, Worthy, to sell her 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring. She and Barker were married from 2004 and 2008.

The outlet added that bidding for the ring began Friday and will run until Tuesday. The starting price is $51,000, and she hopes it will fetch more from the market.

“I’m hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K,” she told Us Weekly. “I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring. However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”

This comes mere days after Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy.

