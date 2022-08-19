Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Travis Barker is having quite the upheaval regarding his health as he is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

The Blink-182 crooner took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 18, to share the unfortunate news with his fans.

“Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself playing with his drumsticks. 

Barker did not share further details of his diagnosis but this comes on the heel of his pancreatitis endoscopy scare which had the drummer hospitalised back in July.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: