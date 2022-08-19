Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Travis Barker is having quite the upheaval regarding his health as he is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

The Blink-182 crooner took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 18, to share the unfortunate news with his fans.

“Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself playing with his drumsticks.

Barker did not share further details of his diagnosis but this comes on the heel of his pancreatitis endoscopy scare which had the drummer hospitalised back in July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...