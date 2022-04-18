Travis Barker Slams Troll Who Mocked Him Over His PDA with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has never been one to engage in social media squabbles, but he had some words with a troll who had a lot to say about Kourtney Kardashian.

The drummer shared a photo promoting his wines, and in the comments section, a troll asked why he didn’t share a more intimate photo with his partner instead.

“No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore,” the user wrote, per Page Six. “Slacking.”

And barker hit back.

“Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée.” He closed out his comment with a middle finger emoji to drive his point home.

See the post that stirred the exchange:

