Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalised for Pancreatitis Resulting from a Colonoscopy

Thursday, June 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Travis Barker had fans worried on Tuesday night  after it was revealed that he had been rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalised due to pancreatitis which is a condition where the pancreas can get swollen and inflamed over a short period of time.

While it’s unclear what the 46-year-old rockstar was experiencing before being taken to the hospital, reports claims that doctors believe it had something to do with a colonoscopy Travis had recently undergone.

Sources say that it was his wife, Kourtney Kardashian who took her husband to the hospital in West Hills, California, early Tuesday before he was transferred over to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by an ambulance.

